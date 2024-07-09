Sean O' Connor, St Brigid's Terrace, Robertstown, Kildare / Valentia Island Co Kerry

July 8th 2024, suddenly, beloved brother of the late Maura, and son of the late John and Mary, sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, children Emma, Julieanne and Niall, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Clodagh, grandchildren Sadhbh and Caoimhe, brothers Pat, Seamus and Michael, sister Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in St Brigid's Terrace, Robertstown on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with evening prayers at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Friday at approx.10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.