Sean Murphy, Lenamore, Ballylongford. Died peacefully on July 2nd 2024 at Kilcara House, Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Mary-Ann. Sadly missed by his brother Richard (residing in Spain), his relations, neighbours and his many, many friends. The family would also like to acknowledge the care Sean received from the staff at Kilcara House, Nursing Home, Listowel. MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday evening, July 4th, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with Sean’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for Sean will take place at 11am on Friday, 5th July, followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Sean's funeral mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://m.facebook.com/100057134452769/