Seán Mc Mullan, Mitchel's Avenue, Tralee.
Pre-deceased by his sisters Sheila and Marie and brothers Billy and Jerry.
Seán is the beloved brother of Kathleen and cherished uncle of Sarah, Ruth, Antoinette, Jeremy and Ken. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister, nieces, nephews, grandnieces Isobelle, Niamh, Orla and Megan, grandnephews Liam, Darragh, Jack, Conor, Josh, Mark, Killian and Luke, his great friends Sherbie, Johnny and Denis, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. Johns Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
Seán’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
