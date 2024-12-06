Rosemary Nolan (née Gibney)

The death has occurred of

Rosemary passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Edele and Susan. Sadly missed by Susan's partner James, her grandchildren Maria and Connor, brothers Benny and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rosemary is pre-deceased by her daughter Elizabeth and brother Tommy.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Everlasting Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday, the 8th of December, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 12:00 noon on Monday followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to M.S. Ireland, South Kerry Branch.