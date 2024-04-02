Rose Twomey née Cunningham, Main St., Kilgarvan and formerly of Achonry, Co.Sligo; died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Tim, mother of Jerry, Tom, Tim and the late Margaret, Patrick and Gerard. Sadly missed by her sister Rita (Leeds), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Tuesday 2nd April, from 6pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday 3rd April to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for Requiem Mass. Requiem Mass at 1pm will be live streamed on the Kilgarvan Parish facebook page. Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.