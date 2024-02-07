Ronnie Fitzgibbon of Tralee and Castlegregory, died peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family (at the Mater Hospital, Cork) on 7th February 2024, devoted husband of Patricia, dearest father of Nicky, Sandra, Ronnie, Phillip, Aileen & Carole, dear brother of (his twin) Noel, Mary (O’Connor) and the late Frank and Daddy Ronnie to Damian, Bria, Amanda, Justine & Jevon. Sadly missed by his loving family, his twenty grandchildren, great grandson Shay, brother-in-law Bertie, sisters-in-law Betty, Helen & Patty (O’Sullivan), sons-in-law John (Behan) & Daniel (McCarthy), daughters-in-law Valerie & Ailish, nephews, nieces, relatives and many wonderful friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (8th February) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ronnie will be celebrated at 12 noon. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The R.N.L.I. (www.rnli.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.