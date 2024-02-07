Ronnie Fitzgibbon of Tralee and Castlegregory, died peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family (at the Mater Hospital, Cork) on 7th February 2024, devoted husband of Patricia, dearest father of Nicky, Sandra, Ronnie, Phillip, Aileen & Carole, dear brother of (his twin) Noel, Mary (O’Connor) and the late Frank and Daddy Ronnie to Damian, Bria, Amanda, Justine & Jevon. Sadly missed by his loving family, his twenty grandchildren, great grandson Shay, brother-in-law Bertie, sisters-in-law Betty, Helen & Patty (O’Sullivan), sons-in-law John (Behan) & Daniel (McCarthy), daughters-in-law Valerie & Ailish, nephews, nieces, relatives and many wonderful friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (8th February) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ronnie will be celebrated at 12 noon. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The R.N.L.I. (www.rnli.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Ringrose Battling Shoulder Injury For Italy MatchFeb 7, 2024 17:40
19 initiatives across Kerry to get funding under Active Travel SchemeFeb 7, 2024 17:36
Killarney man accused of criminal damage told to stay away from all direct provision centresFeb 7, 2024 17:36
MTU Kerry All Set To Host Sigerson And Fitzgibbon CupsFeb 7, 2024 13:34
Man arrested in UK in connection with fatal Kerry house fire is an Irish nationalFeb 7, 2024 13:22