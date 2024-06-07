Roisin Murphy (née Farren), Reenallagane, Glenbeigh, and formerly of Tralee, and Carrowmena, Inishowen, Co.Donegal

Passed away peacefully on 8th June 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply mourned by her loving husband Pat, sons Maurice, Enda and Daragh and daughter Yvonne. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Caroline, Sarah and Dee, her grandchildren Eunan, Aela, Keelin, Eanna, Emma and Suzy, her nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Roisin’s remains will repose at her home from 2pm to 7pm (Sunday 9th and Monday 10th June). Removal on Tuesday morning (11th June) at 11.15am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St James Church, Glenbeigh. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla cemetery.

Advertisement

No flowers please - donations only to the Kerry Pallative Care Unit in Tralee.