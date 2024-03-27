Richard 'Richie' Shanahan, Lower Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane; passed away peacefully following a short illness in University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his son Richard and sister Kathleen (Sheahan). Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Mary (Esson), Úna (Meehan) and Kathleen (Mansfield), sons John, Mike, Thomas, Denis and Jerry, sister Peggy Kinlough (Wexford), brother Jerry (Kilbaha, Moyvane), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, Eircode V31 K510, on Sunday evening (31st March) from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Monday, (1st April) at 11.45am for 12 noon requiem Mass. Live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea . Interred afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.
