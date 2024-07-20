Richard Carr, Athlunkard Nursing Home, Knockballynameath, Westbury, Co. Clare and Rock Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully on Friday, 19th July, 2024. Predeceased by his wife Breda, Richard will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís
Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, V92 FX76 on Sunday, 21st July 2024 from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, Monday, 22nd July, at 10.30am, for 11.00am. Requiem Mass for Richard, which will be Live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net followed by burial at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee.
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119.
