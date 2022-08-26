Reverend Canon Patrick (Patsy) Sheehan, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee and formerly of Rossbeigh and Farranfore, Co. Kerry, retired PP Castletownbere Parish and Caherdaniel Parish. Peacefully on 26/08/2022.

Predeceased by his sister Breda Galwey (Gortshanafa) and brothers Sean (Farranfore) and Micheál (Dromanarrigle, Co. Cork)

Deeply regretted by his brother James (Tralee), sisters-in-law Marie (Tralee), Kathleen (Dromanarrigle, Co. Cork) and Sheila (Farranfore), nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnephew, Bishop Ray Browne and the Priests of the Dioceses.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Gertrude’s Church Firies on Sunday from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Monday with burial immediately afterwards in the church grounds. Mass will be livestreamed on ''https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

''Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Advertisement

Enquiries to Sheehan’s Funeral Director, Farranfore.