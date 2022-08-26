Advertisement

Reverend Canon Patrick (Patsy) Sheehan.

Aug 28, 2022 09:08 By receptionradiokerry
Reverend Canon Patrick (Patsy) Sheehan.

Reverend Canon Patrick (Patsy) Sheehan, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee and formerly of Rossbeigh and Farranfore, Co. Kerry, retired PP Castletownbere Parish and Caherdaniel Parish. Peacefully on 26/08/2022.

Predeceased by his sister Breda Galwey (Gortshanafa) and brothers Sean (Farranfore) and Micheál (Dromanarrigle, Co. Cork)

Deeply regretted by his brother James (Tralee), sisters-in-law Marie (Tralee), Kathleen (Dromanarrigle, Co. Cork) and Sheila (Farranfore), nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnephew, Bishop Ray Browne and the Priests of the Dioceses.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Gertrude’s Church Firies on Sunday from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Monday with burial immediately afterwards in the church grounds.  Mass will be livestreamed on ''https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

''Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis 

Advertisement

Enquiries to Sheehan’s Funeral Director, Farranfore.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus