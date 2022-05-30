Radek Husar, Muing Estate, Tralee and formerly Czech Republic.
Died on 2nd June 2022, in University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his brother Dusan. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters Olina, Dana, Jana and brother Josef, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday 3rd June 2022, from 5.00pm to 6.00pm for family only please. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 12.15pm on Saturday, 4th June, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass ( live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
Calls for action to address rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in mid-Kerry estateJun 1, 2022 13:06
Fire service quench blaze in Killarney town centreJun 1, 2022 14:06
Warning issued to beach goers about deadly jellyfish in KerryMay 30, 2022 17:05
CAB monitoring 40 criminals in KerryJun 1, 2022 13:06
Efforts to rescue missing climber on Carrauntoohil are continuing this afternoonJun 2, 2022 08:06