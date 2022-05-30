Radek Husar, Muing Estate, Tralee and formerly Czech Republic.

Died on 2nd June 2022, in University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his brother Dusan. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters Olina, Dana, Jana and brother Josef, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday 3rd June 2022, from 5.00pm to 6.00pm for family only please. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 12.15pm on Saturday, 4th June, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass ( live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.