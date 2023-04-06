The death has taken place of PJ Kavanagh of Ahanagran, Ballylongford. PJ, in his 59th year, died peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday 5th April 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his beloved father Jack, mother Maureen and his niece baby Mary, and is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters Sheila and Mary, brothers Eamonn, Sean and Mossie, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Francis and William, nieces, nephews, family relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at his brother Mossie's residence at Lislaughtin, Ballylongford (V31 TF44) on this Sunday evening from 5-8pm. Arriving at St. Michael's Church, Ballylongford on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by internment in Lislaughtin Abbey.
House private Monday morning.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Bru Columbanus.
PJ's funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link:
Recommended
Ebikes and ecargo bikes on display at Tralee Farmers’ MarketApr 6, 2023 08:04
Ombudsman received over 100 complaints from Kerry last yearApr 6, 2023 13:04
Kerry Gardaí encouraging people from all backgrounds to apply to Garda Trainee programmeApr 6, 2023 13:04
Rose of Tralee seeks significant rent reduction from MTU for use of Kerry Sports AcademyApr 6, 2023 08:04