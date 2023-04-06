The death has taken place of PJ Kavanagh of Ahanagran, Ballylongford. PJ, in his 59th year, died peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday 5th April 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his beloved father Jack, mother Maureen and his niece baby Mary, and is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters Sheila and Mary, brothers Eamonn, Sean and Mossie, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Francis and William, nieces, nephews, family relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his brother Mossie's residence at Lislaughtin, Ballylongford (V31 TF44) on this Sunday evening from 5-8pm. Arriving at St. Michael's Church, Ballylongford on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by internment in Lislaughtin Abbey.

House private Monday morning.

Family flowers only please.

Donations to Bru Columbanus.

PJ's funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link:

OGormans Memorial Video Services | Listowel | Facebook