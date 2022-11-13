Phyl Garfinny, Dingle and Killarney and Dublin.
Deeply regretted by her loving sister Ita, nieces Ann Marie, Maura, Elaine and Deirdre, nephews Denis, John, Thomas, James and Denis (Australia), grandnieces, grand nephews, sister in law Nancy, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Thursday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in Garfinny Cemetery.
