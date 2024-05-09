Advertisement
Almost 9,000 primary school pupils in Kerry receiving hot school meals

May 9, 2024 08:29 By radiokerrynews
Almost 9,000 primary school pupils in Kerry receiving hot school meals
Almost 9,000 primary school pupils in Kerry are receiving hot school meals.

The school meals programme provides regular, nutritious food to children to support them in taking full advantage of the education provided to them.

In Kerry, there are 67 primary schools availing of the programme which includes over 8,900 (8,928) pupils.

Nationally, almost 250,000 (249,780) pupils are receiving hot meals under this programme.

The figures were provided by Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection Heather Humphreys, following a query from Fianna Fáil YD Aindrias Moynihan.

 

