Philomena (Phyllis) Brosnan, Churchill, Fenit; died on the 22nd May, 2024 in the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her father Patrick (Patie), mother Mary (Minnie), her sisters Mary O’Flaherty (Dublin), Eileen(Lall) Starks (England),

her brother Brendan Brosnan (England), her nephews Patrick Doody, (Upper Tullig, Kilflyn), Tony Brosnan (England) and

Michael O’Flaherty (Canada). Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sister Peggy Doody and family, Upper Tullig, Kilflyn and

her first cousin Michael Brosnan and family (Skibereen, Co. Cork and Churchill), and her nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends,

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in the “Rose Chapel” Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, on

Friday, 24th May 2024, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral cortège departing Phyllis’s house on Saturday, 25th May 2024, at 1.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Purification, Churchill, where

Requiem Mass for Phyllis will be celebrated at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in Churchill Old Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee. 0876865632 or 0667121119