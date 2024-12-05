Philomena O Sullivan née O'Connell, Presbytery View, Rathmore and formerly Ahabeg, Lixnaw, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on the 4th December 2024.

Beloved wife of the late Andy, dearest mother of Kevin, Aindrias, Annette, Aideen and the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Dan, sister-in-law Nellie, her grandchildren Aine, Adrian, Joseph and Liam, daughter-in-law Joy, sons-in-law Alan and Brian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Philomena Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, (P51 PW88), this Friday 6th Dec. from 6pm to 7:30pm, followed by Removal to St. Josephs Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass Saturday 7th Dec at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Philomena's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie