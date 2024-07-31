The death has occurred of Phil Casey, Dirtane, Ballyheigue and formerly of Glenderry, Ballyheigue on Tuesday 30th July 2024 in University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving family, loving wife Peggie, sons Adrian, Frank and Kieran, daughters Colette, Jacinta and Vanessa, brothers Patrick, Jimmy and Noel, sisters Marian, Bridie and Angela (Deceased), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, all his adoring grandchildren, all his buddies in K.C.C. and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Friday, 2nd August, from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue on Saturday, 3rd August, at 11am and burial afterwards to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue

Advertisement

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue/