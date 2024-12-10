Peter Teahan, Baile an Tooreen, Killorglin.

Peter is predeceased by his father Steve and his brother Stephen. Sadly missed by his loving mother Mary, his dearly loved daughter Marella and his partner Kathryn, brothers Danny & John, aunt Kay & Seamus, uncle Gerard & family in Langford Street, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends especially Ger, Aidan & Ken.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Thursday evening (Dec.12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin.

Requiem Mass Friday (Dec.13th) at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Peter's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

House Private Please