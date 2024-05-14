Peter Keogh, Killaculleen, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at his home and with his family by his side, on Monday, 13th May 2024. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kit), Peter is very sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Dan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (V94 TW9X) on Wednesday, 15th May from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Thursday, 16th May, to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parish Facebook page. Please click on this link.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to the Milford Home Care Team in memory of Peter, please click on this link. House private on Thursday morning, please.