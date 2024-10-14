Paul O’Connell of Leeside, Oakpark, Tralee.

Died suddenly on 11th October 2024, beloved father of Caleb and loving son of the late Marie (née Bailey) and Ciaran, brother of Hugh, David, Anne (Mathlin), Peter, and the late Ciaran Óg, nephew of Fionnghuala, Eoghan, Órfhlaith, Paddy, Tom, Peter and the late John, Gerard, Diarmuid & Brenawn.

Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Edith, Caroline and Sam, nieces Molly and Iris, nephews Charlie, Seamus, Rowan and Cian, the wider family, his neighbours and many friends.

Codladh sámh a Phóil.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (17th October) from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Paul will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association www.imnda.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.