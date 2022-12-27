Paul McCarthy, Tanavalla, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on December 28th, 2022, at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by his son Peter, parents Peter and Mary and his brothers Tom and John. Paul will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Evelyn and Brian, son Kevin, daughters Susan and Jacqui, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Mike, Joe and Pat, sisters Margaret, Nora, Catherine, Bridie and Angela, daughter-in-law Wendy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paul being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://ardcuram.com