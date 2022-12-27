Paul McCarthy, Tanavalla, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on December 28th, 2022, at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by his son Peter, parents Peter and Mary and his brothers Tom and John. Paul will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Evelyn and Brian, son Kevin, daughters Susan and Jacqui, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Mike, Joe and Pat, sisters Margaret, Nora, Catherine, Bridie and Angela, daughter-in-law Wendy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paul being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://ardcuram.com
Recommended
Almost €100,000 worth of cocaine seized by Kerry Garda Drug Division in 2022Dec 28, 2022 18:12
Kerry man lands the feature race in LeopardstownDec 28, 2022 16:12
Tralee to Scartaglen road reopened following collisionDec 27, 2022 16:12
Tralee to Scartaglen road closed following collisionDec 27, 2022 13:12
CPOs published as part of Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick road developmentDec 27, 2022 13:12