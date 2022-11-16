Patsy (Patricia) Griffin née Shannon

St. Joseph's Estate, Spa Road and formerly of Mitchels Court, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Nov 20th) from 4.00PM to 5.30PM. Funeral cortège departing from her residence on Monday morning (Nov 21st) at 9.45AM to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.10AM for 10.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Patsy – beloved wife of Paul and cherished mother of Maura, Marion and devoted aunt to her niece Lisa.

(predeceased by her brother Billy and sisters Maura and Ann) Deeply regretted by her loving family – her husband, daughters, niece, grandchildren Robbie, Darragh, Shannon and Ryan, sons-in-law Tommy and Robert, nephews Tommy and Paul, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.