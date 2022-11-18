Patsy O’ Sullivan (née Cremin)

The death has occurred of Patsy O’ Sullivan (nee Cremin).

Late of Knockavoreen, Kiskeam, Co. Cork.

Who passed away peacefully on 18th November 2022 in her 92nd year.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Kiskeam on Monday 21st from 6.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam. Requiem mass on Tuesday 22nd at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Patsy’s funeral mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/kiskeam.

Messages of sympathy may be left on RIP.ie.

Enquiries to Casey’s Funeral Directors Kiskeam on 02976605

The death has occurred of Patsy O’ Sullivan (nee Cremin), late of Knockavoreen, Kiskeam, Co. Cork. Passed away peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the wonderful care of Bridhaven Nursing Home, Mallow Co. Cork. Beloved wife of the late Owen and dear mother of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her daughter Anne (O’ Mahony), sons Jimmy and Tony, son-in-law Tade, daughters-in-law Margaret and Evelyn, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew, nieces, her kind friend Paddy Hartnett, relatives and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

