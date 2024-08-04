PATRICK (PAUDIE) O' SHEA, NEW STREET, SNEEM, and DIREENACLAURRIG, SNEEM, CO. KERRY.

Patrick passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 4th at Kenmare Community Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, his daughters Eleanor, Elizabeth, Kerrie, Mary and Katie.

Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Alistair and Joseph, partners Conor, Mark and Paddy.

Lovingly remembered by his 10 beautiful grandchildren, sisters Liz, Helen and Mary, brother Mick, relations, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reunited in heaven with his mother Mary, father James, brother Connie, grandson Evan and many friends.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Funeral Arrangements:

Reposing at his residence in New Street, Sneem (V93 H7T3) on Bank Holiday Monday, August 5th from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Tuesday, August 6th for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Patrick's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on: www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired to Palliative Care c/o Kenmare Community Hospital.

The O' Shea family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

House strictly private please at all other times.