Patrick 'Patsy' Mc Kenna, Ardcullen, Ballyduff,

25th September, 2022, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Nora and John and his grand-daughter Ella. Sadly missed and deeply loved by his loving wife Ann Marie, son Sean, daughters Aileen and Michelle, grandchildren Lily, Holly and Aodhán, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Grainne, sisters Katherine, Eileen and Norma, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law Ned and John, Uncles Denis and Jimmy, Aunts Mary and Kathleen, Aunts-in-law Helen, Ann and Voilet, niece Liane, nephew Eoin, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing this evening(Mon Sept 26th) from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at his residence in Ardcullen for family and friends. Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.