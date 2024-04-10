Patrick (Patie) Kelly, Aughatubrid, Caherciveen, and late of Farraneiragh, Derrynane Co. Kerry passed away in his 90th year on April 9th, 2024. Predeceased by his wife, Lil (Elizabeth, nee McGill), parents Patrick and Ellen, siblings Nora, Mary, Kitty, Joan and Mícheál. Sadly missed and always cherishing by his loving children, Mary, Patrick, Noel, Kevin and Roseanne; grandchildren, Jack, Lil, Áine, Sophia and Isabella, daughters-in-Law Mary and Anne, sons-in-law, Brendan and Finian, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Fitzgeralds Funeral Home, Waterville (V23RK24) on Thursday evening (April 11th), from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning (April 12th) for requiem mass at 11am in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross cemetery, Caherciveen.