Patrick (Pat) Shanahan

The death has occurred of

Pat passed away suddenly at his home surrounded by his loving family on the 8th July, 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Pat & Mary, brothers Moss Joe and Mike and nephews Mark & James.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, Lisa, Ashling, Padraig, Gary, Shaun and their mother Mag, Anita, Kaitlynn, Keira, Chloe, Taylor, Kaci and their mother Elaine, grandchildren Mia, Lyla, Jaxxon, Tadhg and Seamus, brothers Johnny and Joe and sister Kathleen, Uncle Mike, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many many friends.

May Pat rest in peace.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m. for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass, streamlined on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live Interment afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

Advertisement

House private please