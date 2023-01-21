Patrick ( Pat ) O'Sullivan ''St. Martin's '' 3 College Road Castleisland Co. Kerry .
Peacefully at home on January 22nd 2023 in the presence and care of his loving family . Predeceased by his wife Mary .Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons John, Patsy,Anthony and Francis , his daughters Patricia, Noreen, Maura and Philomena , sons-in-law Mike and Kieran ,daughters-in-law Noreen, Doris and Noreen , his adored grandchildren ,great grandchildren and greatgreat grandchildren , sister Phil ( England ) , all extended family ,relatives ,neighbours and many friends .
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at 10;30 am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
