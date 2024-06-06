Patrick (Pat) O'Connor Scart, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on June 5th 2024, in his 90th year with his family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his family Tommy, Esther, Mark, Padraig, Catherine, John, Gerard and Brendan, son-in-law Damion, daughters-in-law Margaret, Yvonne, Joanne and Veronica,his adored nine grandchildren Padraig, Thomas, Seán, Molly, Marissa, Tadhg, Lucy, Matthew and Hannah, sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering today his deceased parents Thomas and Hannah and his deceased brothers and sisters Tom, John-Michael, Joan, Norrie, Eily-Mai, Maryanne and Rose.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10/15am arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.