Patrick (Pat) O'Connor Scart, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott.
Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on June 5th 2024, in his 90th year with his family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his family Tommy, Esther, Mark, Padraig, Catherine, John, Gerard and Brendan, son-in-law Damion, daughters-in-law Margaret, Yvonne, Joanne and Veronica,his adored nine grandchildren Padraig, Thomas, Seán, Molly, Marissa, Tadhg, Lucy, Matthew and Hannah, sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering today his deceased parents Thomas and Hannah and his deceased brothers and sisters Tom, John-Michael, Joan, Norrie, Eily-Mai, Maryanne and Rose.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10/15am arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.
Recommended
All Star Set To Miss Munster FinalJun 6, 2024 10:18
Thursday GAA Results and FixturesJun 6, 2024 10:16
Victim’s wife: Men accused of murdering Thomas Dooley in Tralee cemetery were laughing and grinning as they attackedJun 6, 2024 09:28
Man remanded on bail for presenting Tralee Gardaí with false French ID cardsJun 6, 2024 08:37
Minister for Education announces funding for two Kerry schoolsJun 6, 2024 08:29