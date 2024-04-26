The Death of:
Patrick (Paddy) O' Brien, Ardroe, Inch, Annascaul
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm
Funeral arriving Monday morning to St. Joseph's Church Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am
Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery
