Patrick (Paddy) O' Brien

Apr 26, 2024 16:16 By receptionradiokerry
The Death of:

Patrick (Paddy) O' Brien, Ardroe, Inch, Annascaul

Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm

Funeral arriving Monday morning to St. Joseph's Church Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am

Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery

