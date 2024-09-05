The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mulvihill, Farranmiller, Glin, Co. Limerick who passed away unexpectedly in the tender care of his family and the staff at Adare & District Nursing Home on 4th September 2024. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Criss, daughters Joanne & Breda, sons Tommy & Michael, grandchildren Leanne, Eoin, Cathal & Claire, daughter in law Deirdre, son in law Brian, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Church of The Immaculate Conception, Glin on Friday, 6th September 2024, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Saturday, 7th September 2024, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Moher Cemetery, Moyvane, Co. Kerry.
Family flowers only please - donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
House Strictly Private Please.
