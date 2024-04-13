Patrick O’Riordan of East Commons, Ardfert, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow (Monday) from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday at 12.30 where the Requiem Mass for Patrick O’Riordan will be celebrated at 1pm, streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1
Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert
Advertisement
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Parents & Friends or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Kerry County Council drew down €25,0000 under anti-litter and anti-graffiti awareness grant schemeApr 13, 2024 13:10
Kerry students to get access to resources about more diverse career choicesApr 13, 2024 13:10
County Clean-Up continues across Kerry until tomorrowApr 13, 2024 12:05
National finals for Kerry clubs todayApr 13, 2024 10:30
Kerry FC extend unbeaten run; Kingdom underage sides play todayApr 13, 2024 10:39