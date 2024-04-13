Advertisement

Apr 13, 2024 11:25 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick O’Riordan of East Commons, Ardfert, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow (Monday) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday at 12.30 where the Requiem Mass for Patrick O’Riordan will be celebrated at 1pm, streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Parents & Friends or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

