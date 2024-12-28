Patrick O' Donoghue, Renard South, Caherciveen.

Predeceased by his parents Daniel M and Bridget, and brothers Michael, John, Danny and Tim.

Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Breda, brother Leonard, sisters in law Ann and Margaret, brothers in law Martin, and Steve (deceased), nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen Sunday evening, December 29th from 6-8pm followed by removal to the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 8.30pm.

Funeral mass for Patrick O Donoghue will take place on Monday the 30th December at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to St Anne’s Community Hospital, Cahersiveen.