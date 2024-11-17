Patrick O' Connor, Rathoraigh, Rathass and late of Kevin Barry's, Tralee and Ballyduff suddenly at University Hospital Kerry on 15th November 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Helen (Nellie), brother Micheál and sisters Breda and Mary.

Sadly missed by his son Stephen , daughters Linda, Sandra and Rachael and their mom Eileen, sons- in- law Declan and Adam, grandchildren Rory, Crean, Nadia, Samuel and Ben, brothers Bernie, Tony, Christopher and James, brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Patrick on Tuesday 19th November at 12 noon in St. John's Church, Tralee https://www.churchservices.tv/tralee followed by cremation.