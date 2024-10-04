Patrick Maguire of Liscahane, Ardfert; died peacefully on 3rd October 2024, beloved son of the late Ellen, brother of the late Willie, Sheila and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, nephew Paul, nieces Norma and Sharon, sister-in-law Marie, cousins, neighbours and especially his good friends Brendan and Aileen.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (6th October) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Monday where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s Ireland, (via “Donation” link below – www.parkinsons.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.