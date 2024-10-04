Patrick Maguire of Liscahane, Ardfert; died peacefully on 3rd October 2024, beloved son of the late Ellen, brother of the late Willie, Sheila and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, nephew Paul, nieces Norma and Sharon, sister-in-law Marie, cousins, neighbours and especially his good friends Brendan and Aileen.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (6th October) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Monday where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s Ireland, (via “Donation” link below – www.parkinsons.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Valentia Coastguard coordinate medical evacuation from cargo ship off Kerry coastOct 4, 2024 10:10
Kerry councillor brands Media Minister attitude towards anonymous online accounts as ludicrousOct 4, 2024 09:45
Kerry motorists urged to take care ahead of status Orange weather warningOct 4, 2024 09:36
Friday local GAA fixtures & resultsOct 4, 2024 07:32
Friday local soccer fixtures & resultsOct 4, 2024 07:32