Patrick King of Main Road, Fenit

Reposing at his home in Fenit on Monday (9th December) from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit on Tuesday at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

