The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Keating, 1 St Finian’s Tce, Waterville Co Kerry.

Patricia (Pat) peacefully on January 13th 2025 in the wonderful care of the nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home Kilcummin.

Predeceased by her brother William, nephew Denis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Fondly remembered by her sister Monica, niece Sinéad, nephew Paul, relatives and friends.

May Patricia (Pat) rest in peace

Reposing on Thursday evening (Jan 16th) in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23RK24) from 6pm followed by removal at 7-45pm to St Finian’s Church Waterville arriving at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Friday morning (Jan 17th) at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.