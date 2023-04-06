Patricia (Pat) Hartnett of Killocrim, Listowel died
peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness at the
Intensive Care Unit, U.H.K on 7th April 2023, beloved sister of Kathleen
(McGuire, Tralee) and sister of the late Tony, Brendan, Alice, Ann and
Angela (Stack, Lixnaw).
Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Phyllis, her cherished nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on
Sunday (April 9th) from 6 to 7:30 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s
Church, Listowel on Monday at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for
Patricia will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on
Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Rest in Peace.
