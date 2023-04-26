Patricia O'Connor (née Anglim), Saleen House, Kilcolgan Upper, Tarbert and late of Tarmons Hill, Tarbert, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on April 27th, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her infant brother Patrick, her parents Patrick and Joan and uncle Sonny. Patricia will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Michael P, daughter Shóna, son Padraig, sister-in-law Maura Gaynor (Spa, Tralee), brothers-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at her residence on this Friday evening from 4.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Patricia being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.
