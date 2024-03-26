Patricia McMahon née Leahy, Killeen, Gortatlea, Tralee and San Francisco, USA. Died 25th March 2024, peacefully in the care of Willow Brooke Nursing Home, Castleisland. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Marie Leahy and her husband Michael (Joe) McMahon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Dan Buckley and his family, her cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Mortuary, University Hospital Kerry, on Wednesday morning, 27th March 2024, from 10.00am to 10.30am. Remains arriving at Church of St. Therese and St. Colmcille, Currans, for 11.00am Mass, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Mass will be live streamed on Killeentierna Churches Facebook page.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.