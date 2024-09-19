Patricia Doyle née Thomas, Ballyferriter West, Dingle and formerly of South Wales; passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17th September, 2024. Predeceased by her parents Nellie and Gilbert Thomas. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, loving husband Larry, daughter Gwen, son-in-law Keith, adored grandsons Liam, Niall and Tadhg, son Laurence, daughter-in-law Linda, granddaughter Jessica and grandson Ethan, Son Sean and granddaughter Caitlin, sisters-in-law Maureen and Mary, brother-in-law Michael and the late John, relatives, neighbours and family and friends worldwide.

MAY GOD HOLD HER IN THE PALM OF HIS HAND

Reposing at O'Connor's funeral home, Dingle, on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass will be celebrated for Patricia in St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Saturday morning at 11.00 a.m. streamlined https://www.mcn.live/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle

Interred afterwards in Dun Urlann cemetery, Ballyferriter.