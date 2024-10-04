Pat Joe Dowling of Banna South, Ardfert.

Died unexpectedly on 4th October 2024.

Beloved son of the late Pat & Hannah Mary, devoted husband of the late May (McElligott), adored father of Pádraig, Nicholas, Caitríona and Muireann, and dearest brother of Nicko, Frank, Myra (Whelan), Patsy (Greene), Gene, Seán and the late baby John.

Sadly missed by his cherished family, his grandchildren Aoibhinn, Ella, Alex, Seoda & Nicholas Óg, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Karen & Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (7th October) from 5.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, on Tuesday morning at 12.30 where the Requiem Mass for Pat Joe will be celebrated at 1 o’clock (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.