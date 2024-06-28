Pat Crean of The Spa & Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee, died peacefully on the 25th June 2024.
Beloved son of the late Diarmuid and Margaret and dearest brother of Tom, Tony, Kevin, Gerry and the late Hugh & Bill.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday, July 2nd from 6pm to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to The Church of The Purification, Churchill on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Pat Crean will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/churchill .
Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Enquires to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
