Pat Coffey, Old Road, Cahersiveen and formerly of Fernhill Ave., Terenure, Dublin, died peacefully at University Hospital Tralee on Monday the 20th of February 2023.
Pat is deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Orla, brother Oliver, sisters Frances and Siobhán (Lavin), sister-in-law Maureen, brother-in-law Kieran, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his mother Kay, father Padraig and brother Seamus.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he rest in peace.
Reposing at Daly’s funeral home, Cahersiveen on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 to 8pm. Removal will take place on Friday, February 24th from Pat’s home (Old Road, Cahersiveen) to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Relig Chill Fhaolain. Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 1pm by clicking on the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, by clicking on the following link: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate
