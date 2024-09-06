Padraic Finnerty, Graighin, Aghadoe, Killarney and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Padraic passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marguerite, his infant son Patrick, his brothers Jarlath, Francis and Mikey and his sister Madge. Sadly missed by his loving children Una (Australia) Olivia (Galway) and Karol (New Zealand), son in law Luke, daughter in law Haidee and grandsons Edmund, Cian and Nickau, his sisters Anna, Ita, Maura, Joan and Fionnula, brothers Sean and Tomás, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday, the 8th of September, from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa. Requiem mass will be held at 11:00am Monday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link --> Fossa Parish (churchmedia.tv)