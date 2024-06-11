Advertisement

Paddy O'Sullivan,  Killegy Lower, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Kealruddig, Sneem, Co Kerry

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home this Wednesday the 12th of June from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30am on Thursday morning in St. Mary’s Cathedral followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link --> https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family Information:  Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry on the 11th June 2024, following a short illness bravely borne.

Beloved husband of Bernie and cherished father of Aoife (Golden), Edel (Murphy) and Ciara (Loughnane). Sadly missed by his sons-in-law DJ, Pat and Willie, his devoted grandchildren Sinéad, Cillian, Róisín, Éadaoin, Liam and Seán, sisters Margaret Greene and Bina Greig, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends, wonderful neighbours and former work colleagues in St. Finan’s, Killarney.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Bons Secours Hospital Tralee and the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry for their dedication, kindness and support over the last two weeks.

Rest in Peace

