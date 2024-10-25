Paddy Mulvihill, Dooncaha, Tarbert. Paddy passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family, on October 23rd 2024. Paddy, beloved husband of the late Esther (nee Cregan) and also predeceased by his parents Edmond and Margaret (nee Flaherty), and his brother Thady.

Paddy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Paudie, Michael, Timmy and Tom, brother Ned, daughters in law Linda, Geraldine, Amanda and Bridget, grandchildren Shane, Michael, Megan, Kayley, Michelle, Kyle and Melissa, great grandchildren Patrick-Michael, Sieanna and Winnie, sisters in law Mary-Anne and Noreen, niece Margaret, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends, particularly those within the agricultural fraternity who greatly valued his wisdom and experience and appreciated his advice.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on this Friday evening (October 25th) from 7pm until 9pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on this Saturday morning (October 26th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in the Chapel Yard. Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.