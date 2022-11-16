Paddy Joe Fitzgerald, Poppintree, Dublin and Cahersiveen, passed away peacefully on the 9th of November, 2022, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Catherine and Michael Fitzgerald and his brother Francie. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerald and Derry Fitzgerald, sister-in-law, Sheila Fitzgerald, nieces Geraldine and Cathy, nephew Gerry, grandnephew Tom extended family (Theresa, John, Matt and Lucie) and many friends in particular Jude, Maggie and Aisling.

Rest in Peace

Paddy Joe’s funeral will arrive to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church in Cahersiveen at 10:45am on Friday morning, November 18th, for Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. The mass will be live-streamed on

www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen