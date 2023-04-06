Paddy Donoghue of Coonana Harbour, Cahersiveen, passed away, peacefully, in the Mercy Hospital, Cork on Wednesday, 5th April 2023, in the tender care of nursing staff and amid the kind attendance of chaplains and friends.

Beloved brother of Kathleen (living in London) and predeceased by brother John and their parents Nora and Dan, all natives of Coonana.

Paddy was a man of gentle nature who greatly loved sea fishing in his earlier days and always shared the safety aspects of his experiences with others. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him around Cahersiveen, Cork City and London.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Dalys Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday (10th April) from 6pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday (11th April) at 11am with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Requiem mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Valentia Lifeboat.