Paddy Corcoran, Cappawee, Portmagee, on 28th December 2024 at University Hospital Kerry in the company of his family and friends.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick & Mary, his brother Timmy and sister Peggy. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Ann & Mary, and his brother Johnny, nephews and nieces, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday evening, 30th December, from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee, arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday 31st December at 12pm followed by burial at the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy’s Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee.

Family flowers only please.

Rest in Peace Paddy